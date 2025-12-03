New College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas, Ole Miss Climb, Notre Dame and A&M Fall
The final week of the 2025 college football regular season is in the books. Previous No. 3 seed Texas A&M lost their first game of the year while former No. 7 Ole Miss lost their coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. The ACC remains chaotic after SMU lost to Cal, paving the way for seven-win Duke to advance to the conference championship game.
With all that took place, there are set to be a number of changes in this edition of the College Football Playoff rankings heading into conference championship weekend. This is the final set of rankings before the selection committee decides which 12 teams officially make this year’s playoff on Sunday.
Here’s a look at their updated top-25 rankings and how they compare to last week’s.
Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.
College Football Playoff Top 25
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1
Ohio State
None
2
Indiana
None
3
Georgia
+1
4
Texas Tech
+1
5
Oregon
+1
6
Ole Miss
+1
7
Texas A&M
-4
8
Oklahoma
None
9
Alabama
+1
10
Notre Dame
-1
11
BYU
None
12
Miami
None
13
Texas
+3
14
Vanderbilt
None
15
Utah
-2
16
USC
+1
17
Virginia
+1
18
Arizona
+7
19
Michigan
-4
20
Tulane
+4
21
Houston
NR
22
Georgia Tech
+1
23
Iowa
NR
24
North Texas
None
25
James Madison
NR
Projected College Football Playoff bracket
Top four byes
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
Projected first-round matchups (by seeding)
No. 12 Fifth-ranked conference champion at No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 Fourth-ranked conference champion at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 9 Alabama at Oklahoma
First two teams out of College Football Playoff
No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Miami
