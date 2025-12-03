SI

New College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas, Ole Miss Climb, Notre Dame and A&M Fall

The CFP selection committee released the fifth edition of their rankings on Tuesday.

Eva Geitheim

Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin during the College Football Playoff after his departure for LSU.
/ Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The final week of the 2025 college football regular season is in the books. Previous No. 3 seed Texas A&M lost their first game of the year while former No. 7 Ole Miss lost their coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. The ACC remains chaotic after SMU lost to Cal, paving the way for seven-win Duke to advance to the conference championship game.

With all that took place, there are set to be a number of changes in this edition of the College Football Playoff rankings heading into conference championship weekend. This is the final set of rankings before the selection committee decides which 12 teams officially make this year’s playoff on Sunday.

Here’s a look at their updated top-25 rankings and how they compare to last week’s.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1

Ohio State

None

2

Indiana

None

3

Georgia

+1

4

Texas Tech

+1

5

Oregon

+1

6

Ole Miss

+1

7

Texas A&M

-4

8

Oklahoma

None

9

Alabama

+1

10

Notre Dame

-1

11

BYU

None

12

Miami

None

13

Texas

+3

14

Vanderbilt

None

15

Utah

-2

16

USC

+1

17

Virginia

+1

18

Arizona

+7

19

Michigan

-4

20

Tulane

+4

21

Houston

NR

22

Georgia Tech

+1

23

Iowa

NR

24

North Texas

None

25

James Madison

NR

Projected College Football Playoff bracket

Top four byes

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech

Projected first-round matchups (by seeding)

No. 12 Fifth-ranked conference champion at No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 Fourth-ranked conference champion at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 9 Alabama at Oklahoma

First two teams out of College Football Playoff

No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Miami

