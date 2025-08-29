Fox's ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ to Make Classy Move During Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick
When Lee Corso makes his final headgear pick on Saturday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, the entire college football world will be watching.
That statement was already metaphorically true heading into this weekend, but it is a little bit closer to literal truth thanks to a classy move from Fox.
According to a story from On3’s Brett McMurphy, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will also be televising Corso’s last headgear pick. And with Big Noon Kickoff broadcasting its final segment from inside Ohio Stadium, the plan is to show the pick on the Jumbotron, rather than using ESPN’s camera feed.
Given that Fox is broadcasting the showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, for which Corso will be picking, it should be quite a spectacle, with a packed house of more than 100,000 fans watching the host's send-off.
It’s a kind gesture across networks, and a justified one at that. Corso made GameDay what it is today, and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff would not exist without ESPN’s flagship show first setting the course. Two key components of the Big Noon Kickoff team—Chris Fallica and Tom Rinaldi—also spent time working alongside Corso on GameDay before making the jump to Fox.
Celebrations of Corso’s career are already well underway, and are only set to continue as kickoff on Saturday approaches.