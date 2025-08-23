Kirk Herbstreit Choked Us All Up As He Closed 'College GameDay' Lee Corso Tribute
College football, and specifically ESPN's College GameDay, won't be the same without Lee Corso.
The legendary broadcaster, who turned 90 earlier this month, is on the verge of his final headgear selection on Aug. 30 at Ohio State ahead of the Buckeyes' Week 1 game against Texas. Ahead of some Week Zero football Saturday, College GameDay posted a heartfelt tribute to Corso, with current and former colleagues, guest pickers, his family and even fans sharing what he's meant to their lives over the years.
Corso was in the tribute, watching message after message as he got increasingly choked up and emotional. It ended with his fellow College GameDay hosts: Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and the only closer their could be, Kirk Herbstreit.
Herbstreit couldn't even finish a sentence before getting choked up themselves, as the longtime partners reflected on their time on the desk together.
"It's been an incredible," Herbstreit said before he had to briefly pause as he became teary-eyed. "An incredible honor. And a privilege to be with you, to be your partner for all these years. There will never be another Lee Corso. Thank you for everything you've done for me, for this show, for this sport. You're one of one. Love ya, bud."
Corso wiped his own tears with a handkerchief before the tribute ended and Herbstreit walked out for a big hug, saying simply "that was powerful." You can watch the full tribute video below, but as a fair warning, prepare for a giant tug on your heartstrings.
After 38 years of headgear picks, fans will get to see Corso make one more in Columbus, Ohio where Herbstreit played quarterback from 1989 to '93. A full-circle moment to celebrate a longtime partnership that's synonymous with college football.