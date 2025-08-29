Freshmen Quarterbacks Set to Start in Week 1 for P4 Teams
The college football season is here. While most coaches prefer to rely on the steady presence of an upperclassman under center, a handful of the biggest programs in the nation are going with a youth movement at quarterback in Week 1.
At least three teams from the Power 4 conferences are rolling with true freshman quarterbacks to begin their seasons, with one more program likely to make it official on game day.
Let's take a look at them.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU
Historically, with so many BYU players opting to serve two-year LDS Church missions, the Cougars have been synonymous with advanced age for college players. However, for the first time in program history, a true freshman will start at quarterback in 2025.
This stems from the team losing 2024 starter Jake Retzlaff after a lengthy investigation and settlement and eventual Honor Code violation that resulted in a seven-game suspension. As a result, Retzlaff transferred to Tulane, leaving the Cougars without their starting quarterback.
Bachmeier, who stands 6' 2" and weighs in at around 230 lbs., is a dual-threat quarterback with big-play ability. Hewill wear No. 47 for the Cougars, the number is dad gave him back in his PeeWee football days when he played linebacker. Over the years, Bachmeier (like his older brother Hank) began playing quarterback, but he never changed his number.
BYU opens the season with a home game against Portland State.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal
In a bit of a surprising move, Sagapolutele was named the starter by coach Justin Wilcox over redshirt junior Devin Brown. Sagapolutele becomes just the second true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback for Cal, the first being Jared Goff in 2013.
The Hawai'i native was apparently extremely accurate throughout camp, which allowed him to earn the starting nod. However, very few elements of Cal practices are available to the media, so there's little public evidence to back that up.
Sagapolutele and the Bears take on Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. in Week 1.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
The nation's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025 and a man who obtained an outrageous NIL deal was named the Michigan starting quarterback nearly two full weeks before the season opener.
Underwood is a behemoth at quarterback. At 6' 5" and 230 lbs., his size makes him impossible to miss. His freakish athleticism is just the icing on the cake.
He becomes just the fourth freshman to start at quarterback for Michigan in program history, but it's easy to see why the Wolverines named him the starter. The sky is the limit for one of the best high school recruits of all-time.
The Wolverines host New Mexico to begin the season.
Malik Washington, Maryland
We're going to include Washington with a bit of an asterisk, simply because Maryland hasn't released a depth chart yet, despite it being only 48 hours until kickoff.
Washington, like Underwood, is huge (6' 5", 225 lbs.). He's a good deep passer with the ability to make defenders miss in the pocket. Obviously his size is a huge benefit in short yardage or goal-to-go situations.
It remains to be seen whether Washington will be named the starter for Maryland's tilt against Florida Atlantic, but even if he isn't, Terps fans should see plenty of him in 2025.
