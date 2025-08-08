Garrett Nussmeier Injury Update Positive Enough For LSU's Brian Kelly to Make Jokes
LSU had a brief scare earlier this week when starting quarterback and Heisman hopeful Garrett Nussmeier was rumored to suffer an injury at practice. The school maintained that there was no major injury and on Friday coach Brian Kelly told the press that it was nothing more than tendinitis.
The prognosis was so positive about Nussmeier that Kelly even made some jokes about the situation as he assured everyone that his quarterback was fine.
"Just for the record, he has tendinitis," Kelly said. "Patellar tendinitis. He does not have a torn ACL. We have not amputated his leg."
"He was out there today throwing," he continued. "Tomorrow he'll be back out, most likely in a practice situation. Thought we'd calm everybody down."
Kelly went on to say that the problem was related to a surgery Nussmeier had in 2023 and Kelly's lighthearted demeanor seemed to match the outlook. Probably because the Tigers' season and the coach's future rely heavily on the ability of the quarterback to play and play well this season.
Nussmeier, coming off his first year as a starter, recently became the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft after Archie Manning's grandfather said he'd be returning to Texas next season.