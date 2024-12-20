Georgia Expects Injured QB Carson Beck to Miss College Football Playoff
Georgia's mission to win a national championship will likely go on without quarterback Carson Beck.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Bulldogs are "preparing" to play in the College Football Playoff without Beck—who is currently exploring options to repair the elbow on his right throwing arm.
Beck sustained the elbow injury on the final play of the first half in Georgia's 22–19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC championship game. He returned for one play in overtime to hand the football off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown after backup quarterback Gunner Stockton lost his helmet on a hard hit inside the 5-yard line.
Stockton is expected to make his first career college start in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Stockton has thrown for 354 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 72.5% of his pass attempts over the last two seasons.
In 13 games this year, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.
Georgia will face the winner of Friday night's first-round game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana.