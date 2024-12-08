Carson Beck Returns for One Final Handoff to Clinch SEC Championship for Georgia
No. 5 Georgia found itself in an overtime affair for a second consecutive week, this time against No. 2 Texas in the SEC championship.
Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck was injured when his arm was bent back on the final play of the first half. It appeared to be an elbow injury for Beck, who did not return to the game in the second half and was seen with a heavy wrap on his arm on the sideline.
That is, until overtime, when backup quarterback Gunner Stockton lost his helmet on a vicious hit after a run that put the Bulldogs at the doorstep, trailing 19-16 in the first overtime period. With Stockton required to sit out for one play due to his helmet coming off on the hit delivered by Longhorns defensive back Andrew Makuba, Beck scrambled to buckle his helmet as he ran onto the field with his arm limp by his side.
Beck, still clearly very injured, took one final snap to hand the football off to running back Trevor Etienne for the game-winning score.
The Bulldogs won the SEC championship as a result, and Beck, despite being hurt, can come away feeling good about his contributions in the narrow escape in Atlanta.