Georgia's Kirby Smart Catching Heat for End-of-Half Decision That Led to Notre Dame TD
Points have been at a premium in Thursday's Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame, with two impressive defenses holding the opposing offenses to just nine points on three total field goals... until disaster struck for the Bulldogs at the end of the first half.
The Fighting Irish took a 6–3 lead with less than a minute left in the first half on Mitch Jeter's second field goal of the game. Rather than run out the final 40 seconds to take things to halftime, Georgia coach Kirby Smart tried to be aggressive, and it backfired in a significant way.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton fumbled on a sack by Notre Dame's RJ Oben, with Junior Tuihalamaka recovering the ball at Georgia's 13-yard-line. Riley Leonard found Beaux Collins for a 13-yard touchdown on the next play, pushing ND's lead to 13–3.
Smart explained his decision to ESPN's Laura Rutledge as he headed to the locker room for halftime.
"Well, I would say that we tried to be aggressive in [our] two-minute [offense], and probably regret it," Smart said. "... We want to show confidence in our quarterback and let him go play. We didn't get the block we needed to get, and they made a good play."
Smart, one of college football's best coaches, and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo are catching some serious heat for the call.
Stockton, who got the start in place of the injured Carson Beck, has played fairly well, completing 9-of-14 throws for 146 yards, though 67 came on a deep ball to Arian Smith. Georgia's offense hasn't found any success on the ground, with just 10 yards on 19 carries. while Leonard has exploited the Bulldogs' defense's susceptibility to mobile quarterbacks with 50 of his team's 75 rushing yards.
The winner of Thursday's game will face Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9.