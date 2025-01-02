Inactive Georgia Player, Wearing No Pads, Flagged for Interference in Sugar Bowl
Parker Jones probably wants to go hide for a while.
During Georgia's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Notre Dame at the Sugar Bowl on Thursday, Jones was flagged for a ridiculous penalty that cost his team dearly. And he isn't even active for the game.
The game was scoreless early in the second quarter when quarterback Gunner Stockton hit Arian Smith for a huge gain. As Smith ran down the field for a 66-yard gain to Notre Dame's 12-yard line, the official running to trail the play collided with a player on Georgia's sideline. It was Jones, a redshirt sophomore cornerback who was standing on the white area of the sideline. That area is supposed to be for officials only.
Jones was hit with a penalty for sideline interference and instead of the ball being inside Notre Dame's 15-yard line, it was moved out to the 26-yard line. Video is below:
And a closer look:
The penalty killed Georgia's momentum, and the Bulldogs' drive stalled out forcing them to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Something tells me Jones is going to get a stern talking to from his coaches.