Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl to Go on As Scheduled After Truck Attack in New Orleans
The Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame will be played as scheduled at Caesars Superdome after a tragic event occurred in New Orleans early Wednesday.
Ten people were killed and dozens more were injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd in the Bourbon Street area of New Orleans at around 3:15 am CT, according to multiple reports. The driver, who was allegedly firing a gun while driving through the crowd, was shot and killed after a shootout with officers, the New Orleans police said in a statement. Authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.
New Orleans police commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the Sugar Bowl game will go on as scheduled, with local officers working to ensure fan safety during the CFP quarterfinal, which kicks off at 8:45 p.m. ET.
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”