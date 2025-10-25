Georgia Tech's Brent Key Stumps for QB Haynes King As Heisman Candidate
No. 7 Georgia Tech improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in ACC play with a 41-16 rout of visiting Syracuse on Saturday in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets put together a complete offensive performance behind a huge day from starting quarterback Haynes King. King completed 25 of his 31 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards and two more scores.
King has been at the center of Georgia Tech's offensive attack for a few years now, but the 2025 season has proven to be the best yet for the veteran signal caller, as he has his team in the thick of both the ACC title and College Football Playoff races. Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key was asked if his starting quarterback should be in consideration for the Heisman Trophy, and he didn't hesitate in his response.
"Find me somebody else that brings more value to the team, that is truly the epitome of what the team is rooted in," Key said. "He can run, he can throw. I'm glad he's on my team. I don't have a vote for it...it'd be a shame if he's not in New York. And I think he will be."
Georgia Tech will look to keep its perfect season going on the road at NC State next Saturday.