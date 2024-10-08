Georgia Wide Receiver Colbie Young Facing Assault Charges
Georgia Bulldogs senior wide receiver Colbie Young, who has been in the rotation as a pass catcher this season, was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing misdemeanor assault and battery charges on an unborn child, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
Young was arrested and booked at 4:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
According to jail records, Clarke has a bond on the battery charge of $2,500. The assault charge does not have bond set. As of 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, jail records indicate that Clarke remains incarcerated.
Per the incident report, which was obtained by ESPN, the officer noted that there was a bruise and discoloration where the chest meets the abdomen on Young's ex-girlfriend. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The woman alleged that Young "grabbed her arm near the biceps and triceps and physically pulled her out of his room" after an altercation stemming from Young being on the phone with another woman.
Georgia's athletic department has not offered comment on the incident.
Young has caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of the season for the Bulldogs.