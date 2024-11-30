Grand Valley State Players Rolled Up Shirtless to Snowy Playoff Game
The Grand Valley State football team showed up to the snowy tundra of their home field looking to keep their season alive and advance to the Division II semifinals.
The Lakers, for the second season in a row, faced the Harding Bisons in a playoff tilt as they looked to contend for a national championship. Coming into the matchup with the right attitude was key, which is why several players arrived to the snowy stadium shirtless to try to make a statement that the cold weather was not going to affect their mindset entering the matchup.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, they fell to the Bisons in the college football playoffs for the second season in a row, losing 44–26 to the visitors. Harding is now set to take on Ferris State in the Division II semifinals next Saturday.
Better luck next time, Lakers.