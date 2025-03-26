Infamous Former NFL DC Gregg Williams to Take College Coordinator Job
Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was in 2012 suspended from the NFL for his alleged involvement in what became known as "bountygate," will be joining the staff at Tennessee State, Tigers head football coach Reggie Barlow told HBCU Legends on SI.
"Gregg Williams, who's an all-time NFL coach and defensive coordinator, has done a great job wherever. He's gone on to coach the Super Bowls," Barlow told the outlet. "Gregg Williams will be here with us at Tennessee State. He was a defensive coordinator here in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans, and we play in that same stadium. And he's coming."
Williams had a long history in the NFL before he moved to the UFL to serve as defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the DC Defenders. It was there that he first worked with Barlow, who was hired by Tennessee State on Sunday.
Despite a storied career across several different clubs—including the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Jets—the 66-year-old Williams is perhaps most infamously known for his alleged involvement in the New Orleans Saints' bounty scandal, which reportedly saw players financially rewarded for knocking opponents out of a game. Williams was suspended from the league indefinitely, though that punishment was lifted the following year.
Prior to the scandal, Williams was the defensive coordinator when the Saints won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2010.
Per Barlow, Williams will officially step into his role once the UFL season is finished.