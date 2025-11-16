SI

Gus Johnson Apologizes for Over-the-Top Call at End of Indiana-Penn State Thriller

During Saturday's Michigan-Northwestern game, the Fox Sports announcer lightheartedly addressed his incoherent excitement from last week.

Gus Johnson apologized for his electric call of the Indiana-Penn State thriller in Week 11.
Gus Johnson has a penchant for enthusiastic announcing in the big moment.

Johnson's energetic nature comes through the microphone each and every week, and it was no different last Saturday when he called the game-winning touchdown in No. 2 Indiana's comeback win over Penn State.

During Saturday's telecast of No. 18 Michigan and unranked Northwestern in Chicago, Johnson and his partner Joel Klatt relived the moment, and the popular play-by-play announcer issued an apology for his incoherent excitement at the end of last Saturday's call.

"I was so excited, I lost my stuff. Apologies if I went too far and irritated people," Johnson said with a chuckle.

Klatt then had Fox's producers cue up a reenactment of Johnson's call by the Shepmates—a popular social media duo that hilariously impersonated Johnson's game-winning announcing sequence in the Indiana-Penn State thriller.

It was peak television.

Long live Gus Johnson.

