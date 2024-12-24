Hawaii Bowl Game Day Guide: How to Watch and Stream South Florida vs. San Jose State
The Hawaii Bowl, hosted annually in Honolulu, Hawaii, is set to kick off on Tuesday evening—Christmas Eve—between the South Florida Bulls and the San Jose State Spartans.
Looking forward to watching the contest, the only sporting event of the evening? We've got you covered with everything you need prior to kickoff.
What’s at Stake in South Florida vs. San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl?
The winner of Tuesday night's game will be named the 21st winner of the Hawaii Bowl. The annual contest began in 2002 and was held at Halawa, Hawaii's Aloha Stadium from '02 until 2022. It's since moved to the University of Hawaii's Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.
The bowl is typically played on or around Christmas Eve between a team from the Mountain West Conference and a team from either the American Athletic Conference or Conference USA. The University of Hawaii will generally represent the Mountain West if bowl-eligible and not in the College Football Playoff.
San Jose State finished 7-5 in former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo's first season at the helm. He has the Spartans bowl-eligible for a third straight year. They finished seventh in the Mountain West Conference.
South Florida, at 6-6, is bowl-eligible for a second-straight season under head coach Alex Golesh and finished sixth in the American Athletic conference.
Both San Jose State and USF run a spread-adjacent offensive system, with the Spartans scoring 27.5 points per game and the Bulls 31.4.
As far as rivalries go between these two programs—there isn't one. San Jose State and South Florida have faced off just once in their histories—a 42-22 victory for the Bulls in 2017.
How to Watch the Hawaii Bowl Live
Tuesday night's matchup between South Florida and San Jose State will be broadcast live from the University of Hawaii's Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game will air on ESPN with Tiffany Green (play-by-play) and Jay Walker color) will be on the call.
The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.
What Time Does the Hawaii Bowl Kick Off?
The broadcast of South Florida vs. San Jose State is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff to follow shortly thereafter. Here's how it shifts by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8 p.m.
Central
7 p.m.
Mountain
6 p.m.
Pacific
5 p.m.