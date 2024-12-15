Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Off Flashy Fits Ahead of Ceremony in New York City
Four of college football's finest players have made their way to New York City for tonight's Heisman Trophy ceremony. Only one of them will join college football's most exclusive fraternity, but all four will be getting plaudits for their Heisman night fits.
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter electrified the sport over the last three seasons, dominating on offense and defense in a way that no player in the modern era has. Hunter is the odds-on favorite to take home in the award, and he'll look ice cold when he picks that trophy up if the votes go his way.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty already received kudos for his team-first look during a media session in New York on Friday. For Saturday's events, he's wearing a bold red suit complete with a custom lining featuring pictures of Jeanty's family, moments from the season and scenes from his time in Italy.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has guided the Ducks to an undefeated, 13–0 record and Big Ten championship en route to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Oregon posted a behind-the-scenes look at the signal caller's get-up, which features plenty of awesome details and, appropriately for the Hawaii native, a lei.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward's all-black suit is probably the most reserved look of the four, but his play is anything but. Ward threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, and will be in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Heisman Trophy ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.