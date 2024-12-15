SI

Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Off Flashy Fits Ahead of Ceremony in New York City

Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel and Travis Hunter came to New York dressed to impress.

Dan Lyons

From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation.
From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four of college football's finest players have made their way to New York City for tonight's Heisman Trophy ceremony. Only one of them will join college football's most exclusive fraternity, but all four will be getting plaudits for their Heisman night fits.

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter electrified the sport over the last three seasons, dominating on offense and defense in a way that no player in the modern era has. Hunter is the odds-on favorite to take home in the award, and he'll look ice cold when he picks that trophy up if the votes go his way.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty already received kudos for his team-first look during a media session in New York on Friday. For Saturday's events, he's wearing a bold red suit complete with a custom lining featuring pictures of Jeanty's family, moments from the season and scenes from his time in Italy.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has guided the Ducks to an undefeated, 13–0 record and Big Ten championship en route to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Oregon posted a behind-the-scenes look at the signal caller's get-up, which features plenty of awesome details and, appropriately for the Hawaii native, a lei.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward's all-black suit is probably the most reserved look of the four, but his play is anything but. Ward threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, and will be in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Home/College Football