Dillon Gabriel Reveals His Surprising Pick for Who Should Win the Heisman
The four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy—Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter—have arrived in New York City ahead of the trophy presentation ceremony on Saturday.
Prior to the ceremony on Saturday, Gabriel was asked on the Dan Patrick Show who he would vote to win the Heisman Trophy if he could not pick himself. His answer—Jeanty.
"I'm gonna get some heat for this one, but I'm going to say Ashton Jeanty, and I say that because me being at the Group of 5 once, knowing the challenges that come with that," Gabriel told Patrick. "Of course I played against Ashton this year. I think he's a talented individual. His story is unique, and what he has been able to do is pretty impressive ... he's extremely worthy of it."
Gabriel got to see Jeanty's dominance this season first-hand, when Oregon played Boise State early in the season in September. During that game, Jeanty carried the ball 25 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns, nearly leading his Broncos to an upset over the Ducks. Oregon pulled off a 37-34 win in one of their closest games of the season.
Overall during the 2024 season, Jeanty rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns at an average of 7.3 yards per carry. He joined the exclusive 2,000 yard rushing club, while leading his team to the College Football Playoff and a Mountain West championship title. He was named the Doak Walker Award winner as the best running back in college football, and won the Maxwell Award as the most outstanding player in college football.
Though many believe Hunter will receive the Heisman, Jeanty did win the Maxwell Award, an award that is usually won by the eventual Heisman victor. Hunter did pick up plenty of awards himself, including the Biletnikoff Award for best receiver and Chuck Bednarik Award for top defensive player in college football, but both players are strong contenders for the Heisman.
The winner will be announced after the ceremony begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.