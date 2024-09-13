SI

Hit-and-Run Suspect Drives Onto Colorado's Folsom Field

The driver, identified as Karl Haglund, has been booked on several charges.

A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended after driving his pickup truck onto Colorado's Folsom Field on Thursday night.
A hit-and-run suspect in Boulder, CO was arrested Thursday night after driving his vehicle onto the University of Colorado's Folsom Field.

Police were in pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect who reportedly crashed his blue pickup truck into multiple vehicles near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, which is about a mile and a half from Colorado's football stadium.

After multiple attempts by authorities to stop the driver, who was identified as 48-year-old Karl E. Haglund of Massachusetts, he rammed through the gate of Colorado's football stadium and drove onto the field.

Haglund was arrested and booked on a number of charges, including three counts of leaving the scene of a crash after damage, criminal attempt vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving without insurance and trespassing.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Colorado is away at Colorado State on Saturday. They return to Folsom Field on Sept. 21 to host Baylor.

