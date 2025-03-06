Bill Belichick Didn't Mince Words As He Discussed What's Needed for Success at UNC
New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick had a busy Wednesday as he conducted the Tar Heels' second day of spring practice and further laid out his vision for the program. Belichick is used to winning—just ask his six Super Bowl rings as the New England Patriots' coach—but he knows that college football, especially in this day and age, is a whole new ball game.
He's bringing his coaching style to Chapel Hill, including some traditions from his time in the NFL, like wearing practice jerseys without any numbers or names to start. Wednesday was only the on-field start of the "Chapel Bill" era, but for it all to work, Belichick knows every Tar Heel must buy into the shift he brings.
"I don't really have any expectations," Belichick said to reporters Wednesday via David Hale of ESPN. "It's going to be up to each individual. I know we've got a good plan, I know we can do the right things to put a good product on the field.
"Everybody that buys into it and wants to be a part of it, will be a part of it. And if they don't, they can go somewhere else. That's their decision."
Belichick mentioned that the start of spring practice is about setting expectations, explaining his methods and vision and the beginning of putting it all together. And he's happy with how his new players have embraced the change thus far.
"We haven't accomplished anything," he said. “But we're a lot further along than we were five weeks ago. We're getting there."
The Tar Heels have time, as they open up their first season under Belichick against TCU at UNC's Kenan Stadium on Sept. 1.