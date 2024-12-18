How North Carolina Coaching Job Will Impact Bill Belichick's Role on 'Inside the NFL'
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick took a year off from football in 2024, but that doesn't mean he left the spotlight by any means.
Indeed, the coaching icon was everywhere this season—on ESPN's Manningcast, on The Pat McAfee Show, and on Inside the NFL on The CW. He demonstrated candor and wit he rarely showed during his coaching career, while never veering too far from his curmudgeonly persona.
Now, Belichick is set to take the Tar Heels' top job in 2025. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post, he will continue to satisfy media obligations before fully taking the reins at North Carolina—Inside the NFL included.
"Bill Belichick is expected to remain on Inside the NFL for the remainder of this football season, and address the (Tar Heels) job on tomorrow night’s show which airs at 9 p.m. ET on The CW," Glasspiegel wrote on social media Tuesday morning.
Belichick has somewhat of a runway to his takeover—North Carolina has the Fenway Bowl to play against Connecticut on Dec. 28. However, college football is a demanding beast, and it will be interesting to see to what extent the coach's media obligations cut into time for his construction job with the Tar Heels.