Bill Belichick Makes Decision on 'ManningCast' Appearances After Taking UNC Job
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick will continue his weekly ManningCast appearances with Peyton and Eli Manning as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage, according to a report from Andrew Carter of The News & Observer.
For Belichick, this is a breakaway from the norm. When he coached in the NFL, he did not hold weekly national television spots like he will as North Carolina's head coach. But it's a very different ball game in college football, and Belichick is embracing it. The continued weekly television appearances will spotlight North Carolina football and will certainly be used as a recruiting tool.
The Tar Heels want to be a part of the national conversation as exhibited by this hire, and it will carry over to Belichick's breakdowns of the NFL on Mondays with the Manning brothers during football season.