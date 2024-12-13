SI

Bill Belichick Makes Decision on 'ManningCast' Appearances After Taking UNC Job

The show will go on for Belichick on Monday nights.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick will continue his weekly appearances on Monday Night Football's 'ManningCast'.
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick will continue his weekly ManningCast appearances with Peyton and Eli Manning as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage, according to a report from Andrew Carter of The News & Observer.

For Belichick, this is a breakaway from the norm. When he coached in the NFL, he did not hold weekly national television spots like he will as North Carolina's head coach. But it's a very different ball game in college football, and Belichick is embracing it. The continued weekly television appearances will spotlight North Carolina football and will certainly be used as a recruiting tool.

The Tar Heels want to be a part of the national conversation as exhibited by this hire, and it will carry over to Belichick's breakdowns of the NFL on Mondays with the Manning brothers during football season.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

