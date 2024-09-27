Hurricane Helene Forces Cancelation of Saturday's Liberty-App State Game
Saturday afternoon's contest between the Liberty Flames and Appalachian State Mountaineers has been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Helene on the Boone, NC area.
The game will not be rescheduled.
"App State's home football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 against Liberty is canceled due to severe impacts to App State, the town of Boone and surrounding areas caused by Hurricane Helene. The game will not be rescheduled," the program announced.
Helene made landfall on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region in the panhandle, and has since made its way north, causing widespread damage including flooding and power outages.
From a football standpoint, this is notable for Liberty, as the Flames have started the season 4-0 and are one of several teams in contention for the Group of Five's College Football Playoff spot. With one less regular season game than most of the sport, it will be interesting to see how the Flames are evaluated if they are still in the mix late in the season.
For what it's worth, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw told Brett McMurphy of Action Network that the Flames will try to find a 12th game to replace App State on the schedule.