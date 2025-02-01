SI

No One Was More Hyped for Senior Bowl Marriage Proposal Than Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard

The former Fighting Irish quarterback is preparing for the NFL draft and was excited for the unexpected midgame proposal at the Senior Bowl.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was excited about the unexpected midgame marriage proposal at Saturday's Senior Bowl.
Nothing says "Love is in the air" quite like the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

That's right—as draft hopefuls gathered in an opportunity to impress scouts with more live game film ahead of April's NFL draft, one couple in the stands got engaged in a moment you need to see to believe.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was as surprised as anybody to see the happy couple in the stands, and was every bit as excited as they were.

"I've never seen anybody get [engaged] in person before, that was pretty cool!" Leonard said with a big smile on his face to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "I hope she said yes!"

"It looked like a tearful yes," Pelissero added as Leonard laughed.

As for the Senior Bowl itself, Leonard went 6-for-7 passing for 54 yards, while TCU wide receiver Jack Bech won MVP after scoring a walk-off touchdown for the American Team, that won the game 22-19 over the National Team. Bech had six catches in total for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The finish for Bech came on the one month anniversary of his brother's death in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

