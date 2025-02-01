No One Was More Hyped for Senior Bowl Marriage Proposal Than Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard
Nothing says "Love is in the air" quite like the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
That's right—as draft hopefuls gathered in an opportunity to impress scouts with more live game film ahead of April's NFL draft, one couple in the stands got engaged in a moment you need to see to believe.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was as surprised as anybody to see the happy couple in the stands, and was every bit as excited as they were.
"I've never seen anybody get [engaged] in person before, that was pretty cool!" Leonard said with a big smile on his face to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "I hope she said yes!"
"It looked like a tearful yes," Pelissero added as Leonard laughed.
As for the Senior Bowl itself, Leonard went 6-for-7 passing for 54 yards, while TCU wide receiver Jack Bech won MVP after scoring a walk-off touchdown for the American Team, that won the game 22-19 over the National Team. Bech had six catches in total for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
The finish for Bech came on the one month anniversary of his brother's death in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day.