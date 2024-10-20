Indiana Gets Bad Injury News About QB Kurtis Rourke After Win Over Nebraska
The Indiana Hoosiers will be without quarterback Kurtis Rourke for the foreseeable future as he is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, the school announced on Sunday. There's no timeline for Rourke's return, but the school expects him to play again in the 2024 season.
This means Rourke will miss Week 9's matchup vs. the Washington Huskies when Indiana will host ESPN's College GameDay for the first time in school history.
Rourke suffered the thumb injury during Indiana's 56–7 win over Nebraska on Saturday. The redshirt senior continued playing in the second quarter following the injury, as he threw for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception after hurting his thumb. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti took Rourke out for the second half as a "precautionary move."
Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson led four touchdown drives in the second half. He completed seven-of-eight attempts for 91 yards and two touchdown passes. Jackson will likely step into the starting role with Rourke being out.
The Hoosiers remain undefeated with a 7–0 record heading into Week 9.