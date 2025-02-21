Why One 'Inevitable' CFP Change Could Take Place This Season
The College Football Playoff began earnestly enough as a four-team tournament in 2014. It would take about two weeks to complete. It stayed that way until 2023. Last season it tripled in size to include the top 12 teams in the country and stretched out over a month.
A month removed from crowning Ohio State the first champion of the 12-team era, more change is on the horizon. According to ESPN's Heather Dinich the playoff committee is already looking at the seeding and considering more changes. And it doesn't sound like if, but when. And the when could be this season.
"We're headed to major change inevitably at some point," said Dinich. "The question is do they tweak the seeding for this fall? If they do it needs to be unanimous. That means that all 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua have to agree to it. What would it look like? It would look like the selection committee's top 12. The top 12 teams get the top 12 seeds. The four highest ranked teams would get the top four seeds. That's instead of the four highest ranked conference champions, which it was this year, and then they get the first round bye."
Last season Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State had byes as the top ranked conference champions. Under the new proposed seeding Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Penn State would have had byes. Boise State would have been the 9-seed and Arizona State would have been 12th and played Notre Dame in the first round.