Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, Assistant Suspended for Recruiting Violation
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will each serve a one-game suspension for a recruiting violation tied to communication with quarterback Cade McNamara out of the transfer portal, according to a report from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.
According to the report, Ferentz and Budmayr communicated with McNamara prior to the transfer portal opening in 2022. The suspension is tied to an active NCAA investigation into the football program, but it's unclear if the one-game ban is NCAA or self-imposed by Iowa.
Before joining Iowa's staff, Budmayr was an assistant at Wisconsin and had a prior relationship with McNamara when he tried to recruit the quarterback to the Badgers. Budmayr is a key reason why McNamara chose to join Iowa.
McNamara is in his second season with Iowa. He played in just five games last season before tearing his ACL in the program's 26-16 win over Michigan State. He is in his sixth and final season of college football, and is in a starting quarterback battle with Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan.
Ferentz and Budmayr will not be on the sidelines for Iowa's Week 1 tilt against Illinois State. Assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace was elevated to assistant head coach in the offseason and will likely serve as the interim coach, according to Dochterman.