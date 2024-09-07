Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Walked Out of Tunnel to 50 Cent Song in Return From Suspension
The Iowa Hawkeyes football program was without Kirk Ferentz for its 40–0 Week 1 win over Illinois State after the longtime coach was suspended for the team's first game of the college football season due to a recruiting violation.
Well, whether it was ever there or not—given the relative harmlessness of a one-game suspension—Ferentz decided to lean into the villain narrative before the Hawkeyes' game against the Iowa State Cyclones.
With the crowd at Kinnick Stadium roaring, Ferentz walked out of the tunnel with rapper 50 Cent's "Many Men" blaring through the speakers. It was quite the return scene for Ferentz.
It would have been difficult for Ferentz to pick a better walk-out song than "Many Men." Well done by the Iowa coach.
And, so far at least, well done by the Hawkeyes, who currently lead the Cyclones 10–0 in the second quarter.