Iowa State and Miami Bowl Records & History: How Pop-Tarts Bowl Teams Have Fared

The Cyclones and Hurricanes have vastly different postseason track records.

Patrick Andres

Rocco Becht before Iowa State's 36–26 loss to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29, 2023.
Rocco Becht before Iowa State's 36–26 loss to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29, 2023. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In the long, quirky history of bowl games, there have been few marketing successes as complete as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The toaster pastry brand took over the Orlando-based bowl game in 2023 and immediately won plaudits for its lighthearted approach—complete with an edible mascot.

In 2024, the game has been blessed with a quality matchup—a showdown between No. 15 Miami and No. 18 Iowa State. It's the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Cyclones despite their similar nicknames, and will throw a spotlight on the teams' vastly different bowl histories.

Here's a look at Iowa State and Miami's postseason histories, along with some notes on particularly notable matchups.

Iowa State Bowl History: How the Cyclones Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1971

Sun

LSU

L 33–13

1972

Liberty

Georgia Tech

L 31–30

1977

Peach

NC State

L 24–14

1978

Hall of Fame Classic

Texas A&M

L 28–12

2000

Insight

Pittsburgh

W 37–29

2001

Independence

Alabama

L 14–13

2002

Humanitarian

Boise State

L 34–16

2004

Independence

Miami-Ohio

W 17–13

2005

Houston

TCU

L 27–24

2009

Insight

Minnesota

W 14–13

2011

Pinstripe

Rutgers

L 27–13

2012

Liberty

Tulsa

L 31–17

2017

Liberty

Memphis

W 21–20

2018

Alamo

Washington State

L 28–26

2019

Camping World

Notre Dame

L 33–9

2020

Fiesta

Oregon

W 34–17

2021

Cheez-It

Clemson

L 20–13

2023

Liberty

Memphis

L 36–26

2024

Pop-Tarts

Miami

TBD

Notes on Iowa State's Bowl History

The fact that the Cyclones did not reach any bowl game until 1971 is telling, as the Big Eight and its predecessors were quick to embrace the bowl system. Shaking off years of struggles in a difficult conference, Iowa State played in the Sun Bowl that year under coach Johnny Majors.

Unfortunately, the Cyclones would have to wait nearly three decades to win their first bowl game. That came in 2000, when quarterback Sage Rosenfels piloted Iowa State to a 37–29 win over Pittsburgh in the Insight Bowl.

Even more elusive for the program was a major bowl appearance, which finally came in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Matt Campbell, shaking off a season-opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, guided his team to a 9-3 mark and a resounding Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon.

Miami Bowl History: How the Hurricanes Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1934

Orange

Bucknell

L 26–0

1945

Orange

Holy Cross

W 13–6

1950

Orange

Clemson

L 15–14

1951

Gator

Clemson

W 14–0

1961

Liberty

Syracuse

L 15–14

1962

Gotham

Nebraska

L 36–34

1966

Liberty

Virginia Tech

W 14–7

1967

Bluebonnet

Colorado

L 31–21

1980

Peach

Virginia Tech

W 20–10

1983

Orange

Nebraska

W 31–30

1984

Fiesta

UCLA

L 39–37

1985

Sugar

Tennessee

L 35–7

1986

Fiesta

Penn State

L 14–10

1987

Orange

Oklahoma

W 20–14

1988

Orange

Nebraska

W 23–3

1989

Sugar

Alabama

W 33–25

1990

Cotton

Texas

W 46–3

1991

Orange

Nebraska

W 22–0

1992

Sugar

Alabama

L 34–13

1993

Fiesta

Arizona

L 29–0

1994

Orange

Nebraska

L 24–17

1996

Carquest

Virginia

W 31–21

1998

Micron PC

NC State

W 46–23

1999

Gator

Georgia Tech

W 28–13

2000

Sugar

Florida

W 37–20

2001

Rose

Nebraska

W 37–14

2002

Fiesta

Ohio State

L 31–24

2003

Orange

Florida State

W 16–14

2004

Peach

Florida

W 27–10

2005

Peach

LSU

L 40–3

2006

MPC Computers

Nevada

W 21–20

2008

Emerald

California

L 24–17

2009

Champs Sports

Wisconsin

L 20–14

2010

Sun

Notre Dame

L 33–17

2013

Russell Athletic

Louisville

L 36–9

2014

Independence

South Carolina

L 24–21

2015

Sun

Washington State

L 20–14

2016

Russell Athletic

West Virginia

W 31–14

2017

Orange

Wisconsin

L 34–24

2018

Pinstripe

Wisconsin

L 35–3

2019

Independence

Louisiana Tech

L 14–0

2020

Cheez-It

Oklahoma State

L 37–34

2023

Pinstripe

Rutgers

L 31–24

2024

Pop-Tarts

Iowa State

TBD

Notes on Miami's Bowl History

Contrary to the beliefs of those who believe Hurricanes football was invented in the 1980s, Miami was reaching bowl games within a decade of its program's inception. Yes, the Hurricanes played in the very first Orange Bowl, losing 26–0 to Bucknell on its home turf.

It was a fitting beginning to Miami's bowl odyssey, as the Hurricanes would become more associated with the Orange Bowl than any other bowl game. Only Oklahoma, Nebraska and Florida State have appeared in more editions of that game, and at some point the Hurricanes have taken on all three teams in their backyard. Miami last appeared in the game in 2017, losing 34–24 to Wisconsin.

Befitting their status as one of the late 20th century's most dominant teams, the Hurricanes have competed for numerous national titles in bowl settings. Miami teams de facto clinched championships in bowls in 1983 (Orange), 1987 (Orange), 1989 (Sugar) and 1991 (Orange), and de facto lost a championship to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl of 1986.

The Hurricanes' success continued into the era of a structured national championship system; they lost games in 1992 and 1994 that would have given them the Bowl Coalition national title. Less than a decade later, they beat the Cornhuskers in the Rose Bowl to win the 2001 BCS national title, and lost a Fiesta Bowl heartbreaker to Ohio State that would've given them that accolade in 2002.

Amazingly, Miami has not won a bowl game since upsetting West Virginia 31–14 in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Iowa State, Miami Records in Bowl Games

Here's how the two teams' bowl records compare.

TEAM

WINS

LOSSES

WINNING PERCENTAGE

Iowa State

5

13

.278

Miami

19

23

.452

The Cyclones are trying to improve upon a rough bowl history, while the Hurricanes seek to end their eight-year bowl victory drought and creep back toward .500.

