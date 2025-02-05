Jalen Milroe Gives Bizarre Answer When Asked If He'd Switch From Playing QB
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is headed to the NFL after four seasons in Tuscaloosa. Despite notching a 21-6 record as a starter, the 22-year-old has often been looked at as a candidate to switch positions at the pro level due to his athleticism.
During an appearance on PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Wednesday morning, Milroe shot that idea down—while giving a hilarious comparison for the questions:
"It's always [been] quarterback," he said—relaying that he doesn't intend to play elsewhere in the NFL. "Of course the question's asked, you know, switching positions and stuff like that, what I can do. But you never ask a zebra to be a dog."
That's one way to put it.
Last season, ahead of the 2023-24 College Football Playoff, Milroe shared that even his own coach—former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien—once suggested he make a position change.
"Shoot, you know, all my life, even when I was in college," he explained when asked if he's been told to not play quarterback. "Shoot, my own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback. So, you know, there's a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that is something I have motivation from."
Milroe threw 45 touchdowns to 20 interceptions over his collegiate career—while also rushing for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. He's considered among the top quarterback prospects in this coming April's NFL draft.