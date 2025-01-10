SI

James Franklin Got Emotional When Discussing What Penn State Players Mean to Him

Franklin wants so much for his players.

Tim Capurso

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2025.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2025. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Penn State Nittany Lions' season ended on Thursday night in a 27-24 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl. And Nittany Lions coach James Franklin knows as well as anyone that the current college football landscape can significantly change a roster and beckon plenty of opportunities for players, both on the field and off, the latter in terms of NIL deals.

But even though the season is over and there's no telling what the future holds, Franklin, who clearly cares deeply about his players, wants the Nittany Lions to glean something from their experience this year.

During his postgame media session, Franklin, while answering a question about what it's been like to coach senior tight end Tyler Warren, became emotional while discussing the goals he has for his players and what they mean to him.

"To me, it's about the guys," Franklin said. "It's about the guys and their development. I want them to get drafted as high as possible. I understand the transfer portal's a part of college football now. NIL's a part of college football now and we'll embrace those things too."

"But I want this experience to be so much more than a transactional experience. I want it to be transformational ... That's what it's all about for me."

Franklin then wiped a tear from his cheek and dabbed at his face with a towel as he prepared to answer the next question.

Franklin might not always win the big games, a specter that has unfortunately haunted his tenure at Penn State. But no one can say he doesn't deeply care about his players, both on and off the field.

