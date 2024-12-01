James Franklin Passionately Defends Penn State Scoring Last-Second TD in Blowout Win
The eyes of the nation were trained on Ohio State and Michigan's postgame fight Saturday, but savvy college football fans know you don't need a close game for postgame rivalry drama.
Take, for instance, No. 4 Penn State's blowout 44–7 win over Maryland Saturday. The Nittany Lions put a finishing touch on their thorough dismantling of the Terrapins when quarterback Beau Pribula hit wide receiver Tyseer Denmark for a 15-yard touchdown as time expired.
That did not sit well with Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who made his frustration with Penn State coach James Franklin known during a testy postgame handshake.
Asked about the exchange postgame, Franklin defended how the Nittany Lions handled the game's closing seconds.
"My jobs is to put threes and fours in the game, but when the threes and fours get to go in the game, they get to play football," Franklin said via Happy Valley Insider, referring to Penn State's reserves. "Those guys deserve to play football.
"... On top of that, there's also a change in college football. We are trying to play as long as we can, make the Playoff and be seeded as high as possible. Scoring as many points and a point differential matters. All of that matters. And if you don't get that, it's really not my problem."
The Nittany Lions, thanks to the Wolverines' upset victory, are headed to the Big Ten championship Saturday against No. 1 Oregon.