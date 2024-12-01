SI

James Franklin Passionately Defends Penn State Scoring Last-Second TD in Blowout Win

Maryland coach Mike Locksley appeared none too pleased.

Patrick Andres

Penn State coach James Franklin and Maryland coach Mike Locksley after the No. 4 Nittany Lions' 44–7 win over the Terrapins on Nov. 30, 2024.
Penn State coach James Franklin and Maryland coach Mike Locksley after the No. 4 Nittany Lions' 44–7 win over the Terrapins on Nov. 30, 2024. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

The eyes of the nation were trained on Ohio State and Michigan's postgame fight Saturday, but savvy college football fans know you don't need a close game for postgame rivalry drama.

Take, for instance, No. 4 Penn State's blowout 44–7 win over Maryland Saturday. The Nittany Lions put a finishing touch on their thorough dismantling of the Terrapins when quarterback Beau Pribula hit wide receiver Tyseer Denmark for a 15-yard touchdown as time expired.

That did not sit well with Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who made his frustration with Penn State coach James Franklin known during a testy postgame handshake.

Asked about the exchange postgame, Franklin defended how the Nittany Lions handled the game's closing seconds.

"My jobs is to put threes and fours in the game, but when the threes and fours get to go in the game, they get to play football," Franklin said via Happy Valley Insider, referring to Penn State's reserves. "Those guys deserve to play football.

"... On top of that, there's also a change in college football. We are trying to play as long as we can, make the Playoff and be seeded as high as possible. Scoring as many points and a point differential matters. All of that matters. And if you don't get that, it's really not my problem."

The Nittany Lions, thanks to the Wolverines' upset victory, are headed to the Big Ten championship Saturday against No. 1 Oregon.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football