Jeff Saturday Yelled About Pancake Blocks While Dodging Actual Pancakes on 'Get Up'
The first full week of college football is in the books. Florida State is 0-2. Clemson may have a Dabo Swinney thing. Deion Sanders has proven all the haters wrong for now. To sum it all up: a lot happened. Including some tremendous blocking, which was highlighted and celebrated with great energy by Jeff Saturday's on Tuesday's Get Up.
The former Colts center, who also had the pleasure of coaching the team for a brief time, got into an athletic stance and explored the space in a way typically reserved for someone watching runs that are angry. He sounded like someone who had been mainlining coffee but that's just how offensive lineman act when they get to talk about winning in the trenches on national television.
His buddy Dan Graziano helped out by holding some prop pancakes and flipping them at the screen. It was pretty intense.
ESPN did away with Jacked Up by FlapJacked up has risen to take its place.