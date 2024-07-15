Jeff Tedford Resigns From Fresno State Over Health Concerns
Jeff Tedford has resigned from his position at Fresno State over health concerns, he announced in a school release on Monday afternoon.
"It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program," Tedford wrote in part.
The 62-year-old Tedford was in his second stint at Fresno State, which began in 2022. Tedford and the Bulldogs won the Mountain West in 2022, going 10-4 with an LA Bowl victory. Fresno State followed up its conference title with a 9-4 season capped off with a victory in the New Mexico Bowl a year ago.
Tedford had previously coached Fresno State from 2017-2019, and stepped down after the 2019 season due to health concerns. He did not coach in 2020 or 2021 prior to his return to the program.
In total, Tedford notched 16 years as a head coach at the FBS level, which included 11 years at Cal to go along with his five at Fresno State. He went 127-79 as a head coach with nine bowl victories and three conference titles (two at Fresno State in the Mountain West and one at Cal in the Pac-10).