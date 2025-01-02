Jeremiah Smith Boldly Proclaims No One Can Stop Ohio State After Rout of Oregon
Jeremiah Smith didn't mince words during his Rose Bowl MVP speech.
The true freshman superstar wide receiver put on a show against the Oregon Ducks, helping Ohio State to reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, where they'll play Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
After being awarded the Offensive MVP trophy for his efforts in Wednesday's 41–21 win, Smith was asked by ESPN's Rece Davis if there's any team in the pool that could keep the Buckeyes from winning a national championship. Smith needed just one word to answer.
"No," he said confidently.
Smith caught seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the win, helping Ohio State jump out to a massive lead in the first half, when he did most of his damage. The team didn't look back from there.
"We're just hungry. We're trying to win it all and that's what we're going to do, for sure," said Smith when asked about the team's improvements since the end of the regular season, when they lost to Michigan in rivalry week. In that game, Smith was limited to just 35 receiving yards and five receptions. Clearly, he was more of a focal point of the Buckeyes' offense on Wednesday.
If Will Howard can keep getting the ball to Smith, Ohio State will be incredibly difficult to stop. Smith made abundantly clear that he's not lacking confidence heading into the next round.