Jimbo Fisher Eviscerates State of College Football NIL

The former Florida State and Texas A&M coach called out the rampant cheating taking place across the sport.

Mike McDaniel

Former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher eviscerated the state of college football NIL on SiriusXM radio on Friday.
Former Florida State Seminoles and Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher pulled no punches when discussing the current state of college football NIL in a radio spot on SiriusXM this week.

Fisher ripped the current state of affairs in regard to student-athlete NIL and provided some potential solutions for college football to evaluate.

“College football is — I complain about it, it’s still the greatest game. As much as I love NFL, and I’m crazy about it, and I respect it, but college football, man, you don’t know — 18, 22 teams, you don’t know what you’re going to get. I mean, it’s still so — I love college basketball, all those things, I love all college sports, but college football man, we need a commissioner,” Fisher said on SiriusXM's Off Campus.

The complaints about NIL have been consistent, but there hasn't been a clear path forward in terms of how to fix the issues currently plaguing the game.

Fisher expressed his thoughts on a potential solution.

“We need revenue sharing. We need a salary cap, for all schools, and if you’re caught — and the other part of this, the tampering that other schools do with players, is utterly ridiculous. I mean, the big schools are going and getting players constantly from other schools, and it's being done illegally. Those guys are developing players, and all of a sudden their guys...that team shouldn't have an advantage, financially, to be able to take care of a guy that another school doesn't, and it's wrong."

Fisher is not coaching this year as he evaluates the landscape for a potential future opportunity. But having been on the side of a big school like Texas A&M at the beginning of the NIL era, it's safe to say he'll know he'll be working at a disadvantage if he ends up at a Group of 5 school for his next job.

