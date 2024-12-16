Joel Klatt Rips NCAA Over 'Flawed' Transfer Portal After Penn State QB Leaves Team
Fox analyst Joel Klatt has another bone to pick with college football.
One week after Klatt took a shot at the College Football Playoff for giving Oregon an undesirable postseason schedule, the college football analyst shared his harsh criticisms of the NCAA transfer portal in the wake of Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula’s decision to leave the team.
Pribula announced he was entering the transfer portal on Sunday, noting that the “overlapping CFB playoff and transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision.”
Klatt doesn’t think players should get to make that transfer decision given that the season is still ongoing.
“The NCAA has built an incredibly flawed system that is impossible to navigate for these young men. The fact that we have an open XFR Portal while the season is still happening is crazy. We have to fix this!” Klatt wrote on X.
The Nittany Lions earned the No. 6 seed in the final 12-team bracket and will host SMU in the first round on Saturday. Pribula backed up Penn State starter Drew Allar this past season and served as a effective threat in the rushing attack, recording 242 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.
Penn State isn’t the first team to experience roster changes and turmoil ahead of the CFP—notable examples include Oregon State and Florida State fielding very different squads in the postseason compared to the regular season last year. Both teams would go on to suffer blowout defeats.
The timing of Pribula’s departure couldn’t be worse, but until the NCAA fixes its “flawed system” as Klatt calls it, the transfer portal issue likely isn’t going away anytime soon.