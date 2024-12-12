Joey Chestnut Lands Festive Role With Holiday Bowl for Postgame Eggnog Bath
Joey Chestnut is very busy training for and then winning various competitive eating competitions but he's adding a job in the C-suite to his crowded plate.
The Holiday Bowl let it be known today that the 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion has been called to serve as the "Chief Eggnog Official" for this year's matchup between Syracuse and Washington State.
Chestnut will also be the grand marshal of the Holiday Bowl parade.
One doesn't need to be a genius to understand where this is all headed. Vegas shouldn't even offer odds on the possibility that Chestnut will—at some point or multiple points—chug a copious amount of egg nog. Be warned. Be very warned. You simply cannot have Joey Chestnut at your disposal without asking him to drink the season's most polarizing, creamy beverage.
Another reminder that anyone who says there are too many bowls is just flat-out wrong.