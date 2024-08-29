Johnny Manziel to Be College Gameday's Guest Picker for Texas A&M-Notre Dame Game
ESPN College Gameday will have a college football legend on the set at College Station ahead of Saturday's primetime clash between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.
In a video posted on College Gameday's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday ex-Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel, revealed he will be the guest picker on the show.
"What's up guys, Johnny Manziel here," Manziel said. "As you guys know, college football season is right around the corner. And with that, Gameday is coming to College Station, Texas."
"And I'm very excited to announce that I will be the celebrity guest picker on Saturday at 9 Eastern time. Aggieland, we need you guys loud and crazy as we have Notre Dame coming to town. Really looking forward to it, checking something off the bucket list this week. Can't wait. Gig 'em."
Manziel spent three seasons in College Station, he redshirted in 2011, then started at quarterback in 2012 and 2013. He instantly cemented himself as a college football legend, winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in '12 while leading the Aggies to an 11-win season, and then a nine-win campaign in '13.
While Manziel could never replicate that success in the NFL, he's still beloved by a large portion of college football fans. Manziel's presence on the show means that College Gameday will feature two of the sport's most important figures of the 2010s, along with former Alabama coach Nick Saban.