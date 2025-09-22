Jon Gruden Rips UNC Over Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick Sideline Clip Before UCF Loss
UCF beat Bill Belichick and North Carolina 34-9 on Saturday. The Tar Heels dropped to 2-2 on the season, but most of the headlines were about a pregame clip showing the head coach talking to girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the sideline while players warmed up.
On Monday's edition of Wake Up Barstool host Dave Portnoy asked guests Greg Olsen and Jon Gruden about the optics of the video with Olsen saying that if you're winning it doesn't matter who is on the sideline.
Gruden, a former Super Bowl-winning head coach, had a slightly harsher take. After joking that his wife had once told him what play to call during a Monday Night Football game he took a shot at the UNC program and specifically Tar Heels general manager Mike Lombardi. (Skip ahead to the 2:10 mark in the video blow to watch.)
"I’ve never seen anything like that," said Gruden. "You know, Mike Lombardi works for North Carolina. I’ve heard him criticize me several times. I’m sure he’ll produce a TikTok today explaining exactly what was going on there.”
Lombardi and Gruden worked together with both the Eagles and Raiders years ago. Lombardi once told Pat McAfee he'd rather have "20 hours of root canals in one day" than work with Gruden again.