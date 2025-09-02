Jordon Hudson, Michael Jordan Were So Pumped After First TD of Belichick Era at UNC
UNC's Bill Belichick era began with a bang on Monday night when the Tar Heels scored a touchdown on their opening drive vs. TCU, setting the tone for the highly anticipated contest and kicking off what will be a season of viral Belichick sideline reactions.
It was an exciting way to begin the game, and those watching in the stands—including the high-profile stars in attendance—reacted accordingly.
UNC grad and NBA legend Michael Jordan, for one, looked quite happy as he watched on, while Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson was also smiling from the suite.
"The dignitaries pleased with the way the festivities have started here for the Heels, Kirk,” called play-by-play man Rece Davis.
Take a peek at both of those reactions below:
If that's how these two feel after a strong opening drive, it'll be great to see what happens if the Tar Heels pull out the win.