Jordon Hudson Posts Confusing Bill Belichick Email Amid CBS Interview Saga
A CBS Sunday Morning interview promoting North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football," has gone viral this week after the discussion took quite an interesting turn. As host Tony Dokoupil began to ask the eight-time Super Bowl champion how he met his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, or "creative muse" as he dubs her in the book, the 24-year-old chimed in, saying they wouldn't be talking about that.
Hudson has since gone on a retweeting spree defending her man, before posting a rather confusing email from Belichick to her Instagram page.
Here's a look at the note, which was dated April 10th:
"I don't think this is fantastic," the email from Belichick reads. "But it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here... This is about what I expected from the media. We went through how important it was for me to put 'I f----d up' in the book, and of course, that is the feature of this article - which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake. I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight."
The 72-year-old goes on to seemingly complain about how an article promoting his new book focused on his admitted mistakes, rather than how he was, "the leader of an organization that grew from a $500 million franchise to an $8 billion organization that played in 10 and won 6 Super Bowls over 25 years."
Hudson captioned the screenshot of the email: "Full statement to be released later today," and added Taylor Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do" as background music.
Strange times down in Chapel Hill.