Deion Sanders Laughed Off Question About Coaching in NFL

The Colorado coach was once again asked about his future on the sidelines.

Josh Wilson

Deion Sanders Sr. embraces his son, Shedeur, while Deion Sanders Jr. (right) videographs
Deion Sanders Sr. embraces his son, Shedeur, while Deion Sanders Jr. (right) videographs / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Whether Deion Sanders likes it or not, the idea of him going from coaching college football to the NFL has entered the conversation. Sports media heads have invoked Sanders's name as a dream option for a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

As a part of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II sat down with Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur, and of course, their father, ahead of the Buffaloes' matchup against Utah.

Ingram floated out the idea that Sanders's involvement as a coach of Shedeur and Silo since they were in peewee football could be coming to an end unless Deion goes to the NFL.

"Whatcha trying to say?" Sanders asked Ingram. "[Shedeur] don't want to see me no more, man," Sanders joked. "I'ma tell you what ... He don't [want me to coach him anymore], but he does."

Sanders then deflected the conversation toward Deion Sanders Jr., who owns a production company and frequently shoots and creates videos of Deion, Shedeur, and Shilo around Colorado athletics. "He's got the bigger decision, not me!" Deion said in reference to the fact that Jr. would need to decide whether he'd create with Sr. or Shedeur at the NFL level.

"He may have to take flights across the country," Shedeur said after Jr. said he wanted to keep filming both his dad and brother.

Earlier this week, Deion seemed rather annoyed at Michael Irvin for trying to ask him about leaving Colorado.

