Kansas-UNLV Game Featured One of Wildest Fumble Plays of College Football Season
The UNLV Rebels' 23-20 upset victory over the Kansas Jayhawks was certainly filled with plenty of memorable moments, such as a fake injury flop by UNLV defensive end Antonio Doyle Jr. in the third quarter that resulted in a penalty flag on Kansas.
As wacky as the injury flop was to watch, it may not have been the wildest moment in the game. That came later in the fourth quarter on a 1st down play from the UNLV 47-yard line, when quarterback Matthew Sluka scrambled up the middle and fumbled the ball.
Complete chaos ensued.
Like a pinball machine, one Kansas defender booted the ball to another, who attempted to recover the ball but botched it. Then, about half of the Jayhawks defense, six players in total, converged on the ball, only to boot it once more directly into the hands of UNLV running back Kylin James.
The play, which seemed destined to be disastrous for UNLV, ended up being a nine-yard gain for the Rebels.
To make matters worse for Kansas, the Rebels ended up driving down the field for an 18-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which was ultimately the go-ahead score for UNLV.