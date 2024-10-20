Kenny Dillingham Apologizes for Criticizing Kicker After Loss to Cincinnati
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham posted an apology on social media Saturday night for his postgame criticism of starting placekicker Ian Hershey, who missed two fourth quarter kicks as the Sun Devils tried to mount a comeback against Cincinnati.
While Dillingham didn't mention Hershey's name directly, he was incredibly critical of his team's kicking operation in the wake of the 24-14 loss. Dillingham said the team would be holding kicking tryouts on Monday.
"I would like to apologize in my post game press conference. I talked about our kicking game like I do offense / defense. However the kicking game is always directed at one player. I should not have done that and I apologize. This team's losses will always 100% fall on myself. #SunDevil4LIFE," Dillingham wrote.
Dillingham would certainly like to have that postgame press conference back, as he took out his frustration by singling a player out in a hard-fought loss to the Bearcats.
Arizona State is now 5-2 and 2-2 in the Big 12. The Sun Devils off next week before visiting Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 2.