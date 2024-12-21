Kevin Jennings's Three First-Half Interceptions Leave SMU Desperate vs. Penn State
For those complaining about the lack of quality opponents in the 12-team College Football Playoff, SMU's Kevin Jennings has your back.
In the first half of their first-round contest versus Penn State on Saturday afternoon, the Mustangs quarterback threw not one, not two, but three interceptions to the Nittany Lions defense. Two of the three were returned for touchdowns by linebackers Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas.
Here's a look at the costly turnovers:
Through 30 minutes of game action, Jennings completed just 9 of his 19 pass attempts for 77 yards, no touchdowns, and the three back-breaking interceptions. He was also sacked twice.
SMU—who finished the 2024 season 11-2—heads into halftime trailing the also-11-2 Nittany Lions 28-0. We'll see if they can mount a monster comeback.
The winner of Saturday's contest at Penn State's Beaver Stadium will advance to the CFP Quarterfinals where they'll take on No. 3 Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl. That one will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve from Glendale, Ariz.'s State Farm Stadium.