Penn State Gave SMU’s Band the Worst Seats in the House for Playoff Game
College football fans looking to watch Saturday’s game between No. 6 Penn State and No. 11 SMU might have briefly struggled to see it on their televisions, as the broadcast is being carried by TNT.
But no matter how far you swept through your TV guide before finding the game, you undoubtedly had an easier time than the SMU band did while trying to follow the action in Happy Valley.
As fans reached their seats in Beaver Stadium ahead of kickoff, many noticed that the SMU marching band had been comically cordoned off to the furthest possible corner of the arena.
It’s a tough break for the SMU band, who will have to make their way from the upper reaches of the stadium all the way down to the field for their performance at halftime, then march all the way back up to their seats to settle in for the second half.
In the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, Penn State wasn’t shy about taking full advantage of their homefield edge.