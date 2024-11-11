Kirby Smart Calls Georgia Player ‘an Idiot’ for Celebrating With Ole Miss Fans After Loss
A moment from Georgia’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss over the weekend went viral when a Bulldogs player was caught celebrating with Rebels fans after the game.
Following their team's upset win over No. 3-ranked Georgia, Ole Miss fans stormed the field on Saturday night. Among the hordes of people, Georgia defensive back Jake Pope was spotted celebrating with fans sporting Ole Miss offensive tackle Reece McIntyre’s gear. Pope and McIntyre both attended Buford High School in Georgia, which may explain why Pope appeared to be happy about Ole Miss’ victory.
His coach, Kirby Smart, was far from pleased, though.
Smart addressed the viral video of Pope in a media session on Monday.
“What an idiot,” Smart said. “Just stupid. I didn’t see it until today. He’s embarrassed about it, he’s upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his, they grew up and played at Buford. Hadn’t seen him in forever, but just not real smart.”
“To be honest with you, I don’t have time to waste energy on that. You know what I’m saying? My focus is on Tennessee. I’m not real worried on that,” continued Smart.
Pope, a four-star product out of Buford and an Alabama transfer, has played in three games for the Bulldogs this season, mostly serving as a reserve safety.
Smart will hope Pope has learned his lesson when Georgia (7-2) takes on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for their final conference game of the season.