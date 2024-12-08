Kirk Herbstreit's QB Son Starts Family Rivalry, Commits to Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase sparked a new family rivalry when he committed to Michigan on Sunday. Kirk, the current ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback, now has a house divided, as his son is slated to suit up for his alma mater's bitter rival.
Chase, whose commitment was reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, is a 6'2" quarterback from Cincinnati and now joins the Wolverines' 2025 recruiting class.
Chase is the second quarterback to join Michigan's 2025 class after top recruit Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to join the Wolverines on Nov. 21. On3 has Chase listed as a three-star recruit, but other recruiting sites like 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals do not have the young quarterback ranked.
Kirk congratulated his son on his senior season and reposted his highlight tape on Dec. 3.
And despite Chase's commitment to his dad's biggest college rival, Kirk took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the immense pride he felt for his son and the "incredible opportunity." Some things are bigger than even, “The Game.”
On3's director of scouting and rankings Charles Power provided color on Chase's outlook as a prospect during his senior season.
“We’ve seen (Chase) Herbstreit become more of a run threat as a senior," Power said in October via On3. "He’s effective in avoiding pass rushers and is more than capable of picking up chunks of yardage as a scrambler and on designed runs. The level of improvement and the general competitive nature Herbstreit shows has us feeling he will maximize his talent.”
Chase will presumably need to carve out an opportunity behind the five-star recruit in Underwood. But before that happens, Chase will have to get through what might now be an awkward holiday at the Herbstreit household.