Kirk Herbstreit Reacts As 'College GameDay' Sets Lee Corso's Final Show Destination
College football changed ever so subtly on Oct. 5, 1996, when ESPN analyst Lee Corso correctly predicted No. 3 Ohio State to beat No. 4 Penn State by donning the head of the Buckeyes' mascot, Brutus.
From then on, Corso would set the tone for over a generation of college football Saturdays with his zany, irreverent headgear picks. Through all manner of changes in the sport and America at large, the former coach would never lose his joie de vivre.
On Tuesday, ESPN announced that Corso—who will turn 90 on Aug. 7—will make his final headgear selection at Ohio State's game against Texas on Aug. 30. It seems safe to say that Corso's longtime running mate—former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit—approves.
"Perfect setting for one last ride!" Herbstreit said on social media. "Coach’s 'First Love' as he says!"
Ohio State has hosted College GameDay more frequently than any other team, with the upcoming Week 1 game marking 26 shows to second-place Alabama's 19.